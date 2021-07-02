Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.47.

BLL stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

