Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 21,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $17.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 50,110 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $402,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

