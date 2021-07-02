Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 40.6% in June

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.