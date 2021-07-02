NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.02. 46,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $421,578,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

