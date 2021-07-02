O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 354.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

