O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 762.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

