O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 750.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,383,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in KeyCorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 634,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

