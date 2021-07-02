O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,072 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

