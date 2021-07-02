O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $48,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:BUD opened at $72.10 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

