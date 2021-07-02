O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,406 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

