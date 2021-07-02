O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $185.15 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

