Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Oblong has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oblong had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 70.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Oblong will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

