Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.68

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 273324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OBE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.32 million and a PE ratio of -374.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

