Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.14% of The Children’s Place worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.