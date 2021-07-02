Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 21,353 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 303.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $153,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,332. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

