Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 27,890 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 336.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $413,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $544,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.32. 27,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.