Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $382.37. 20,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.24. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

