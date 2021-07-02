Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $5,154,664. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

