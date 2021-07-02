Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Jane Tufnell Purchases 65,000 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 65,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell acquired 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 153.92 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.94.

