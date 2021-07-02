Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 52,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,032. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.92. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,780,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,988,200 and have sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

