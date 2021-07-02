Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for approximately 2.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,421. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.