Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $20,760,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $71,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,800. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

