Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Holdings Increased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for 3.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Old Point Financial worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

