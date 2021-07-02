Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,954,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.62% of Olin worth $339,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 701.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,763. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

