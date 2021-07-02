Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.95 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00008831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00401274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,232 coins and its circulating supply is 562,916 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

