Open Governance Token (OPEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $442,914.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and $442,914.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.00680696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,173.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

