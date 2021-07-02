OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 4.5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 37,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,681,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

