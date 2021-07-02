Oppenheimer Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $125.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

