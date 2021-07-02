OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $113,252.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00127567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00168302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.42 or 1.00547178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002926 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

