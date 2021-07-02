Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 16,309 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

