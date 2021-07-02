Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $639,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

BYND opened at $152.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.