Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,449 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

