Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

