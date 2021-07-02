ORAO Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,859.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $60,859.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00168260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,004.61 or 1.00318425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

