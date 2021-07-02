Origin Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $150,595.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002962 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $150,595.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00168213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.21 or 1.00427045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

