Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.09. 4,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,963,714 shares of company stock worth $201,740,063 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

