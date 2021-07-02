Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305,028 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

