PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,845.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $98.30 million and $120,845.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00330759 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008307 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,728,796,072 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

