Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 482,911 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.