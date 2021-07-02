Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

