Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

