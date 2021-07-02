Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 112,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

