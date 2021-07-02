Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,264 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

