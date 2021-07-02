Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,921 Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TARA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.67. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

