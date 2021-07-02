Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZNU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth $1,493,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth $815,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.