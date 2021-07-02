Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,804 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

