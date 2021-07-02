Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.20

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 209471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.67.

POU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

