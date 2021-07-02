Park Capital Group Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 16.4% of Park Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park Capital Group owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $333,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,602. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30.

