ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Head to Head Review

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and ParkerVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A ParkerVision $70,000.00 1,467.87 -$19.58 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ParkerVision.

Risk and Volatility

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% ParkerVision N/A N/A -344.15%

Summary

Osprey Technology Acquisition beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

