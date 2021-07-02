Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Partners Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,566.20 on Thursday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,494.02.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

